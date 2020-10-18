1/1
JENNIFER LYNN STRAWHORN
1974 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JENNIFER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JENNIFER LYNN STRAWHORN Jennifer Lynn Strawhorn fought a hard battle but she passed away on October 11, 2020 at Henderson Hospital after a long illness. Jennifer was born Jennifer Lynn Mcphilomy on March 19, 1974 in Alexandria VA. She moved with her mother, Elizabeth Ann Mcphilomy, who passed away on January 18, 2020 and her Father Edward Oliver Mcphilomy to Las Vegas NV in 1985. She is survived by her husband, Lucas Strawhorn and son David Edward Pompi (14), daughter Olivia Rose Pompi (13) and her father Edward O. Mcphilomy. After attending Eldorado High School, Jennifer went on to work for many companies, making many life-long friendships working for The Premium Connection, Nevada Title, Fitzgerald Hotel and Casino, The Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino. Jennifer's last job was working for the Howard Hughes Corp. in Summerland as an Executive Assistant. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the North end of Sunset Park, North of the Lake, located at S. Eastern and E. Sunset, Las Vegas, NV. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial service
02:00 PM
the North end of Sunset Park, North of the Lake
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved