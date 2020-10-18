JENNIFER LYNN STRAWHORN Jennifer Lynn Strawhorn fought a hard battle but she passed away on October 11, 2020 at Henderson Hospital after a long illness. Jennifer was born Jennifer Lynn Mcphilomy on March 19, 1974 in Alexandria VA. She moved with her mother, Elizabeth Ann Mcphilomy, who passed away on January 18, 2020 and her Father Edward Oliver Mcphilomy to Las Vegas NV in 1985. She is survived by her husband, Lucas Strawhorn and son David Edward Pompi (14), daughter Olivia Rose Pompi (13) and her father Edward O. Mcphilomy. After attending Eldorado High School, Jennifer went on to work for many companies, making many life-long friendships working for The Premium Connection, Nevada Title, Fitzgerald Hotel and Casino, The Las Vegas Review-Journal and the Stratosphere Hotel and Casino. Jennifer's last job was working for the Howard Hughes Corp. in Summerland as an Executive Assistant. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the North end of Sunset Park, North of the Lake, located at S. Eastern and E. Sunset, Las Vegas, NV. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com