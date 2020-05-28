JERALD M. DICK Jerald M. Dick passed away on May 20, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Known to his family and friends as Jerry, he was born on February 2, 1942 in Glendale, California to James and Jean (Gottleber) Dick. He had one younger brother, Jeffrey William. Jerry attended high schools in California and New Jersey before heading to Long Beach City College on a basketball scholarship. His talent on the court led to a scholarship at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, then known as Nevada Southern University where he was the starting point guard between 1963 and 1965. It was there that he met his first wife, Teri Dianne Hayes. Upon graduation, Jerry embarked upon a successful career in real estate development. He worked for Coldwell Banker, Melville Corporation, The Pyramid Companies, and The Limited, Inc. before opening his own consulting firm in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1988. While working for Coldwell Banker early in his career, he was instrumental in the development of the Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway. Jerry remained heavily involved with UNLV over the years as a member of the Board of Trustees for the UNLV Foundation, member of the UNLV Lee Business School's Executive Advisory Board and as one of the founders of the Runnin' Rebels Club to support the UNLV men's basketball team. In 2014, he received the honor of the Lee Business School Alumnus of the Year. In 1999, Jerry met Deborah Lovitt Van Velzer. They married in 2004 and he became stepdad to Trey and Ryan. Jerry and Debbie spent their 15+ years of marriage traveling the globe, spending time with loved ones, and enjoying long days at the beach. Jerry enjoyed traveling, golf, and music, but his greatest joys in life were his three children Hilarie, Stefanie, and Jason and his six grandchildren Jaden, Avery, Kaylee, Max, Brendan, and Michael. His final days were spent peacefully, surrounded by family, his favorite songs, and laughter. At Jerry's request, no formal funeral service will be held. Instead, his family asks that you please share your memories of him in the journal dedicated to him on www.forevermissed.com. Thank you.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 28, 2020.