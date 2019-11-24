|
|
JEREMY C. POSTER Jeremy C. Poster, 37, of Providence RI, funeral home manager for Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019, in Providence. Jeremy was born on July 6, 1982, in Las Vegas, NV, to Joan Kaplan (nee Dalton) and Jay Poster. He is predeceased by his grandparents, Lorraine (nee Arrigotti) and George Dalton, and Ruth "Ruthie" (nee Seltzer) and Arnold "Arnie" Poster; and survived by his mother, Joan Kaplan (David); father, Jay Poster (Pamela); siblings Janna Karel and Adam Greenburg; three aunts: Rev. Barbara Kenley (Robert); Phoebe Ritter (Thomas), Suzie Schmitt (Eberhart); four uncles: Gordon Poster (Laura), Michael Poster, Henry Dalton (Penny), and David Dalton (Donna); great-uncle, Stanley Seltzer (Jane); great-aunt Sarah Poster; and grandparents Art and Donna Karel, as well as numerous cousins, and many friends and work associates who admired and loved him dearly. Jeremy lived most of his life in Las Vegas, with stops in San Diego, CA; Redding, CA; and finally in Providence, RI. He graduated from Bonanza High School and attended both UNR and UNLV where he maintained strong personal friendships. He was a funeral home professional, starting his career in 2002, at the age of 20, with Palm Mortuaries of Las Vegas. Palm eventually became part of Dignity Memorial. He began his career as a funeral service attendant and took on various roles in the Palm market, ultimately becoming a funeral director in 2010. In 2015, after expressing the desire to grow with the company, he accepted the position as location manager for several funeral homes in Redding, CA. Because of the impact he made in Redding, he was sought after for a location manager position in Providence, RI at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel. He accepted that position in 2018. During his short time in Rhode Island he immersed himself in the Rhode Island Jewish and business communities creating many new friends and making a significant impact. He helped spearhead the cemetery cleanup of the Fall River MA Jewish Cemetery in early 2019 due to Anti-Semitic vandalism. His next professional move was bringing his wealth of knowledge and experience back home to Las Vegas. He had just accepted the position of Palm Las Vegas Operational Trainer and was to start his new role in December of this year. He was excited to continue his growth in the industry and looked forward to coming home to family and friends. Jeremy was funny, witty, compassionate, and served as a confidant to many. He loved international travel and outdoor adventures. He loved music, especially the Dave Matthews Band, traveling to attend over 40 of their concerts. He was a life-long San Diego Padres fan and was rarely seen without his Padres jersey and cap. He loved the Vegas Golden Knights and was looking forward to attending their games in person. He started to follow the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He loved happy hours with his friends and co-workers. And he loved his career in the death care industry. Jeremy leaves a huge hole in the hearts of all who knew him. Funeral and burial services will be held at 2:00PM on Monday, November 25, 2019, at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane, Las Vegas, NV. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel in Providence. Family requests that memorial donations be made to Congregation Ner Tamid of Henderson, NV or Jewish Family Service Agency of Las Vegas, NV. King David Memorial Chapel handled the arrangements.