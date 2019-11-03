|
|
JEROME EDWARD JOHNSON A Celebration of Life service for Jerome Edward Johnson, "Jerry" was conducted at the Desert Hills Baptist Church in Las Vegas, September 19, 2019. Jerry passed August 20, 2019 after several years struggling with dementia. Jerry was born June 6, 1936 in Austin, MN, the first son of Alfred and Genevieve Johnson at Saint Olaf Hospital in Austin. Jerry graduated from Austin High School and was a member of the championship baseball team. Jerry spent three years in the U.S. Navy and graduated from California State University in Los Angeles and was an officer working for the California Highway Patrol for 30 years retiring to Las Vegas in 1998. Jerry is survived by wife, Gloria; his son, Jeffrey and his wife Flora; his stepson, Michael and his wife Inez; three grandsons, Michael, Joshua, and Marcus; and two brothers, Terry in Portland, OR and Brian and wife Sally in Duluth, MN. Jerry was an avid sportsman, a serious book collector, a dog lover specializing in Boston Terriers, and an attentive grandparent. Until the time of Jerry's illness he was active in the Baptist Church, Las Vegas as well as participating in his and Gloria's exercise group. Jerry enjoyed fishing for Muskies at the family cabin in Canada. Jerry will be greatly missed by family and friends.