|
|
Jeromy Carmine, 43, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on June 11 of an aortic dissection. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Leslie (Runzheimer) Carmine, his parents Joe and Karen Carmine, his sister Josette (Carmine) Nobles husband Dave and nephews Max, Neo, Ian and Grandmother Barbara Carmine, Aunts, Uncles & Cousins. Jeromy was an Army Veteran, graduated from the Presidio of Monterey Defense Language School as a Czech Linguist and spent time overseas. He was class valedictorian from ITT Tech in Information Systems, was an accomplished IT professional with his own business. He grew up racing & riding BMX bikes and loved it. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents; William Carmine, Thomas and Philomena Templeton and Dalmatians; Blaze, Ember and Scorcher. Jeromy's personality was larger than life, he was compassionate and talented, a true genuine honest person who loved to make people laugh and entertain with card tricks. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Carmine Family.