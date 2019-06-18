Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
Jeromy Carmine
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeromy Carmine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeromy J. Carmine


1975 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Jeromy Carmine, 43, of Las Vegas, NV passed away on June 11 of an aortic dissection. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Leslie (Runzheimer) Carmine, his parents Joe and Karen Carmine, his sister Josette (Carmine) Nobles husband Dave and nephews Max, Neo, Ian and Grandmother Barbara Carmine, Aunts, Uncles & Cousins. Jeromy was an Army Veteran, graduated from the Presidio of Monterey Defense Language School as a Czech Linguist and spent time overseas. He was class valedictorian from ITT Tech in Information Systems, was an accomplished IT professional with his own business. He grew up racing & riding BMX bikes and loved it. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents; William Carmine, Thomas and Philomena Templeton and Dalmatians; Blaze, Ember and Scorcher. Jeromy's personality was larger than life, he was compassionate and talented, a true genuine honest person who loved to make people laugh and entertain with card tricks. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to the Carmine Family.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now