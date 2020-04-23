Home

CAPTAIN JERRY ANTHONY DOUZAT


1942 - 2020
CAPTAIN JERRY ANTHONY DOUZAT Jerry Anthony Douzat was born in Louisiana on August 8, 1942 to Harvey & Anna Douzat. We lost dad on March 21, 2020, only 4 months after losing the love of his life Billie Dove Douzat of 43 years. We honestly believe he died of a broken heart. Jerry was enlisted in the Air Force as a police officer from 1959-1963, then he became a firefighter for the City of Las Vegas fire department, station #5 in 1964 and retired as fire captain in 1992.Jerry helped put out one of the biggest fires in Las Vegas. the Mgm fire in November 1980. he was such a hero to a lot of people and especially to us! jerry is survived by his 2 sons, Robert, and Michael Douzat, daughter in-law amber Douzat, 2 stepsons, David and Steve lei. 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. services will be available on webcasting due to the mandate of social distancing. we have provided the links if you have any questions please feel free to contact amber Douzat 702-401-2489. We love and miss you dearly dad, hug mama for us to! Viewing & service link: April 25, 2020 @ 9am-10am viewing 10am-11am service http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/login/27746 Memorial id: 27746 Password: mhcqy Graveside service link :April 25,2020 @ 11 am http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/login/27748 Memorial id : 27748 Password: 66gpg "A hero's welcome" by Robert Longley Time to come home dear brother Your tour of duty through You've given as much as anyone Could be expected to do Just a few steps further The smoke will start to clear Others here will guide you You have no need of fear You have not failed your brothers You clearly gave it all And through your selfless actions Others will hear the call So, take your place of honor Among those who have gone before And know you will be remembered For now and evermore
