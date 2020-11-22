JERRY BIGGS Jerry Leon Biggs was born March 16, 1945 and grew up in Antioch California. He died peacefully on Wednesday, November 18th with his wife by his side, holding his hand. He is preceded in death by his parents Gordon and Esther (Bradley) Biggs and survived by his wife, Mary of 44 years and their son, Greg, and many other relatives as well as close friendships that developed over the years, becoming extended family. After earning a degree in Business Administration from the California State University in Sacramento, he began his career with the State of California. He retired in 2000 as an Investigative Auditor in the Division Law Enforcement in San Francisco, settling in Boulder City. He pursued his many interests throughout his life, especially photography, teaching it for a few years at the Community College of Southern Nevada in the Boulder City satellite campus until its closure. A Committal and Internment Service will be (was) held at the Boulder City Municipal Cemetery Pavilion on Tuesday, November 24th at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, friends or loved ones can make-a-donation to Best Friends Animal Society in Kanab Utah or a charity of your choice
. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled at St. Andrew, later. For the full obituary, go to www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Rest in Peace as you enjoy a heavenly golf score! We Love You!