JERRY FOX Jerry Fox, a longtime Henderson resident and business owner, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was 81 years old. Jerry was born in Los Angeles, and moved to Las Vegas with his parents, Abe and Evelyn Fox, and sister Carol in 1955. After finishing Las Vegas High School, he worked at his family's restaurant, Foxy's Deli, which became a thriving landmark on the Las Vegas Strip. Jerry joined the Navy reserves, and returned to Las Vegas to run several of his own businesses. Jerry married Margie Bromberg in 1960, and together they had three children: Stuart, Francine and Brian Fox. In 1977, he married Mary (Wright) Pretner, whom he had dated at L.A. High School when they were teens. Full of life, Jerry always walked with a quick step and carried a new joke in his back pocket. He loved sports, movies, card games, trivia and trips to the beach. Jerry was also known for his generosity in the community that extended beyond his family. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Mary Fox; his son Brian Fox; sister Carol Taylor and brother-in-law Ron Taylor. He is survived by his partner Sonny Spiwak, son Stuart Fox of Las Vegas, daughter Francine (Ron) Jackson of Phoenix, stepson Ryan (Sylvia) Pretner of Las Vegas, stepdaughter Dana (Todd) Andrew of Walnut Creek, stepdaughter-in-law Mindy Pretner; grandchildren Jon Fox, Lita (Ben) Gutwein, Julia Fox, Cole Jackson, Corey Jackson, Luke Fox, Abbi Jackson; stepgrandchildren Max Pretner, Olivia Pretner, Daniela Pretner, Genesis Pretner, Mia and Chloe Andrew; great-grandchildren, Oliver, Ella, and Jack Gutwein. Memorial Service and Celebration of Life will be held at Congregation Ner Tamid at 55 N. Valle Verde Dr. on Sun. Dec 8 at 3 pm. Donations can be made to Congregation Ner Tamid and the .