|
|
JERRY LEE JOHNSON U.S. Army (Ret) Jerry was born August 2, 1939 passed away September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas. Jerry was born to Harold Eugene Johnson and Virginia Pauline Hancock of Newton Hamilton, PA. Jerry served in the U.S. Army and did tours in Vietnam, Thailand, Hawaii, WA D.C. Virginia and IGM, PA as well as Massachusetts. Jerry was awarded Joint Service Commendation, Army Commendation (2-OLC), Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Citation (1-OLC) Good Conduct Medal 1st-5th Awards, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/Palm. Jerry married Eloise May Marcella, December 1, 1961 and they spent 57 beautiful years together. Jerry was preceded in death by his only son, Jerry Lee Johnson. Jerry is survived by his wife, Eloise; his five siblings, brother, Harold (wife, Lois), brother, Raymond (wife, Lola), brother, Chuck (wife, Carol), sister, Sue and sister, Sally, all reside in PA; his daughter, Trinidad Johnson; granddaughter, Ana-Maria Corcoran (husband, Tyler); grandson, Zack Gregory, all residing in Missouri; and great-grandchildren, Autumn, Zoey, Erix, Aaralyn and Avacyn. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m., Friday, October 25, at 6100 Wheat Penny Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89122. Jerry's wife Eloise welcomes family and friends for a gathering to Celebrate Jerry's life.