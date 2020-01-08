|
Col JERRY R JOHNSON 5/21/1932-12/31/2019 Colonel Jerry R Johnson, 87, loving husband, devoted father and longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away December 31, 2019. Jerry was born May 21, 1932 in Moline Il, to Ray and Orphan Johnson. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1951, served 26 years, and rose to the rank of Colonel. Jerry was awarded a Business Management degree from Golden Gate University, and worked at the Stardust Hotel, Las Vegas Referrals and was the president of the F-86 Saber Pilots Association. He loved the Air Force and especially flying. He piloted a variety of planes including T-6, F-86, F-4 and F-11. He flew 156 combat mission with 100 over North Vietnam. He held assignments all over the world from Morocco to Hawaii and twice at Nellis Air Force Base where he was the squadron commander for the 422nd. He married his wife Dorothy in 1956, and they lived a beautiful marriage for 63 years. They raised two children, daughter Linda and son John. Jerry led a full life with travel, golf, bridge, and close friendships throughout his life. He joins his daughter, Linda; and brother, Dwain in Heaven, Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his son, John; and brother, Lloyd.