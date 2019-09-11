Home

Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
MAJ. JERRY WALLACE U.S. Air Force retired Jerry L Wallace, passed away peacefully September 1, 2019, with his wife of 61 years by his side. Jerry was was born in E St Louis, February 22, 1935. He was a retired Major in the U.S. Air Force. He is survived by his wife, Joy; his son, Scott; his daughter and her husband, Shari and Shane; his daughter-in-law, Debbie; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Services will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, September 13, at Shadow Hills Baptist Church, 7811 Vegas Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89128. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
