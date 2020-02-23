|
|
JESSICA LYNN BEAR Jessica Lynn Bear passed away on January 29th, 2020 after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer. Jessica was born in Columbus, Ohio in 1968. She grew up in Kalamazoo, MI and Cleveland, OH. Jessica is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Joseph Piorkowski, her treasured daughter, Rhiannon Francesca Piorkowski, her mother, Rebecca Andrews (step-father, Arlo Parish) and her father, John Thomas Bear (step-mother, Susan Bear). Jessica was a teacher in the Clark County School District for 15 years. Most recently she was a math teacher and Dean at Cadwallader Middle School, Las Vegas. She was a graduate of Akron University for undergraduate and received Master's degrees from The University of Phoenix and Grand Canyon University. Jessica was a graduate of Villa Angela Academy in Cleveland, Ohio. While there she met the love of her life, Dan; they were together ever since. Jessica had a love for life that could not be contained. No matter what obstacles life presented she met them and overcame them with humor and strength. She could always find a reason to smile and enjoy the world around her. A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at 11:00 AM on March 14th, 2020 at the Unity Church of Las Vegas, 222 South Rainbow Blvd, Suite 215, Las Vegas, Nevada. Memorials in lieu of flowers in Jessica's name to The Caring Place, a cancer support organization, 3711 East Sunset Road, Las Vegas, NV 89120. Her final resting place will be in the family plot on Kelleys Island, Ohio. Interment will be summer of 2020.