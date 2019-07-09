JEWEL MLYNEK Jewel Mlynek, 81, passed away July 5, 2019 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born December 13, 1937 in Eloy, Ariz. and raised in Tacoma, Wash., she was a Las Vegas resident since 1990. She spent a 30-year odyssey as an U.S. Air Force wife and homemaker. During that time she volunteered her time and talents to many worthwhile causes including scouting, Red Cross, Family Services, Officers Wife Club, and her personal favorite, thrift shops. She worked at the Nellis Thrift Shop for over 20 years and several years with the Las Vegas Assistance League. She was active in her church as a longtime member of the Lady's Guild, a presenter at marriage preparation classes and chaperone for the teen group. She is survived by her husband, of 61 years, Phillip; three children, Michael of California, Christina of Texas, and Lori of South Carolina. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10 at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89146. Funeral Services will be at noon Thursday, July 11 at Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church, 3050 Alta Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89107, with reception to follow. Burial will be private at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are requested. The family is grateful to the staff of Desert View Senior Living and Memory Care for their care and compassion.