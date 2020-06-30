Jilda "Jeana" Aniello, our "Norni", returned home on June 25th, 2020. She will be remembered by the smile in her sparkling eyes.



Jeana was born January 10, 1927 to Giovanni and Teresa Santaniello in Providence, RI. She was one of ten children and loved sneaking into her father's vineyard and eating the grapes, picking blueberries, and softshoe dancing with her siblings.



One day in a movie theatre, a neighborhood boy tapped on her shoulder and said the words "Hey, did you know that we are at war?" This simple sentence began a courtship that evolved into a marriage of over 50 years, five children, and ten grandchildren.



Al and Jean Aniello moved to Las Vegas in 1962 where they became founding members of the Italian American Club, helped to build Our Lady of Las Vegas Catholic Church, and established a successful insurance agency that still operates today. She was book-keeper, Vice President, and most importantly to her, Matriarch.



Mom enjoyed sewing, cooking, advice through newspaper clippings, playing the harmonica, gazing at the stars, jumping in rain puddles, praying the rosary, and reading the same children's story over and over again to her grandchildren. She loved making costumes for her childrens' "garage plays" and could always lure "runaways" inside with a fresh pot of pasta sauce. Her favorite treat was a box of See's Candies.



She is survived by her children and their spouses, Rick (PJ), Bob (Daryle), Ron (Jeanette), Anne (Mark), Janice (Rob); grandchildren Jessica, John, Amelia, Gina, Julia, Nick, Chris, William, and Heather; and is preceded in death by her husband, Al Aniello, and grandson, Robbie Portaro Jr.



Due to the current climate, there will be a private mass on July 11th at 11am for her family and closest friends. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Al. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store