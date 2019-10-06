|
JIM LEE LIPPARD Jim Lee Lippard of Las Vegas, passed away from natural causes Thursday September 12, 2019 in American Fork, UT. He was 81 years old. Jim was born the fifth son to Ernest and Josephine Koch Lippard, March 5, 1938, in What Cheer, IA. He lived in Sigourney, IA most of his life until the age of 18 except for the three years he lived in Green River, WY where he learned to hate the snow. Two days after graduating from high school he left for basic training in the U.S. Air Force. During the last three years of service he worked as an airplane mechanic and was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base. He never went back to where it snowed again. Jim worked very hard in his job as a plumbing and drain cleaning technician. He eventually started his own successful business until he decided it was time to retire. He could tell you some good stories about the plumbing in Las Vegas homes, as well and many of the casinos. After retirement Jim enjoyed traveling in his motor home with his wife LaRenna. They were able to reach their goal of visiting every state in the United States and much of Canada. He loved to tell about the places they stayed and the unusual experiences they had. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years, LaRenna Crosby; his parents; four older brothers Charles, Ronald, Darrel, Gus; his first wife, Sharron M. Anthony; and infant daughter, Shona Marie. He is survived by his sister, Lucille L. Freed; his brother and sister in law, Ronald and Alta Fae Shammo; and his blended family of six children, Melody Lynn Baker, Jayme Lippard Wilson (Layne), Leann Baker, Mary Ellen Davis, James Lee Lippard (Joann), and Melinda Jo (Ray) St. Clair. Jim and LaRenna have 18 grandchildren and 29 great-grand-children that they love very much. The family will be holding a private celebration of life for Jim in Las Vegas. Please share a memory at andersonmortuary.com