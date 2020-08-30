JIMMIE STARR Jimmie Starr, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2020 at the age of 92. Jimmie was born in Tahoka, Texas to Clayton and Faye Standefer on October 27, 1927. Jimmie is preceded in death by her husband Webbie Starr of 57 years, her son Rex Starr, siblings Bud, Anna Faye, Evelyn, Joe Bob, and Jay Dick. Jimmie is survived by her children Kathryn Starr, Steve Starr (Robin), and Rex's widow (Sandra), 11 grandchildren, and 23 great grandchildren, and two sisters Betty Lou Moore and Billy Jo Allen. Jimmie moved to Las Vegas with her husband and children in 1961. Jimmie was a member of the Order of Eastern Star. She worked at the Mint Hotel when she first moved here, and then became businesswoman. Jimmie was an owner of Stetson Electric for many years. Jimmie was loved by all, and will be truly missed. There will be a viewing at Palm Mortuary located on South Jones Blvd at Oakey on August 31st from 3pm to 7pm. Masks will be required. Jimmie will be laid to rest next to her husband in Portales, New Mexico. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to one of the many Alzheimer's research associations.