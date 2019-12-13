|
JO ANN ROWLAND Jo Ann (Long) Rowland, 89, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed on December 9, 2019 in her home in Henderson, NV. A viewing and Rosary will be held Thursday December 12th at 7:00 PM. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Boulder City, NV at 11:00 AM on Friday December 13th. Jo was born November 4, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana. Jo married Thomas E. Rowland on May 15, 1948 in El Monte, CA. As a wife and mother, Jo took her job as a homemaker to a whole new level and inspired multiple generations in the arts of both cooking and sewing. Jo is survived by her husband of 71 years, Thomas E. Rowland, children Tim (Celesta) Rowland, Violet (Lewis) Goudie, Katrina (John) VanderWaal, Jill Rene (Bryan) Bird, Thomas (Jana) Rowland and 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Jody Murphy and granddaughter Shaunna (Oscar) Fujii.