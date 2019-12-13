Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
833 Nevada Highway Ste 1
Boulder City, NV 89005
(702) 294-3000
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
Boulder, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JO ROWLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JO ANN ROWLAND


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JO ANN ROWLAND Obituary
JO ANN ROWLAND Jo Ann (Long) Rowland, 89, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed on December 9, 2019 in her home in Henderson, NV. A viewing and Rosary will be held Thursday December 12th at 7:00 PM. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Boulder City, NV at 11:00 AM on Friday December 13th. Jo was born November 4, 1930 in South Bend, Indiana. Jo married Thomas E. Rowland on May 15, 1948 in El Monte, CA. As a wife and mother, Jo took her job as a homemaker to a whole new level and inspired multiple generations in the arts of both cooking and sewing. Jo is survived by her husband of 71 years, Thomas E. Rowland, children Tim (Celesta) Rowland, Violet (Lewis) Goudie, Katrina (John) VanderWaal, Jill Rene (Bryan) Bird, Thomas (Jana) Rowland and 16 grandchildren and 28 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Jody Murphy and granddaughter Shaunna (Oscar) Fujii.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boulder City Family Mortuary - Boulder City
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -