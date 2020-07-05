1/1
JOAN B. LEE
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOAN B. LEE Joan B. Lee, 83, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born on October 20, 1936, Joan was the daughter of Angelo and Olga Bleggi. She grew up in Springville, Utah alongside her brothers Bill and Leon. She graduated from Springville High School in 1954. A few years later, Joan moved to Bakersfield, California. There she met her future husband, Nathan Lee. They were married in 1961 and spent 52 happy years together. Joan and Nathan had three sons: Kevin, Karl and Kyle. In 1973, the family left California and moved to Las Vegas. Shortly after moving to Las Vegas, Joan went to work for Tony and Peggy DiMaria. She was a receptionist at their hair salon for more than 40 years. There she was known for her warm smile and welcoming personality. Joan enjoyed many things in life, but nothing compared to the joy of being "Nonna" to her nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. There was nothing she would rather do than spend time with them. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Olga and her husband Nathan. She is survived by her sons: Kevin (Jennifer), Karl (Beth) and Kyle (Christina); grandchildren: Karla (Harvey), Kayla (Shawn), Kara (Lucas), Krista, Katie, Jake, Nikki, Adrianna and Curis; and great grandchildren: Lincoln, Charlie, Bennett, Andie and Luka. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved