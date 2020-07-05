JOAN B. LEE Joan B. Lee, 83, a longtime resident of Las Vegas, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Born on October 20, 1936, Joan was the daughter of Angelo and Olga Bleggi. She grew up in Springville, Utah alongside her brothers Bill and Leon. She graduated from Springville High School in 1954. A few years later, Joan moved to Bakersfield, California. There she met her future husband, Nathan Lee. They were married in 1961 and spent 52 happy years together. Joan and Nathan had three sons: Kevin, Karl and Kyle. In 1973, the family left California and moved to Las Vegas. Shortly after moving to Las Vegas, Joan went to work for Tony and Peggy DiMaria. She was a receptionist at their hair salon for more than 40 years. There she was known for her warm smile and welcoming personality. Joan enjoyed many things in life, but nothing compared to the joy of being "Nonna" to her nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. There was nothing she would rather do than spend time with them. Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Angelo and Olga and her husband Nathan. She is survived by her sons: Kevin (Jennifer), Karl (Beth) and Kyle (Christina); grandchildren: Karla (Harvey), Kayla (Shawn), Kara (Lucas), Krista, Katie, Jake, Nikki, Adrianna and Curis; and great grandchildren: Lincoln, Charlie, Bennett, Andie and Luka. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at a future date.