JOAN CAROL BROMLEY We have lost one of our most precious and valued members of the Jehovah's Witnesses when Joan Carol Bromley passed away May 29, 2020, 8:30 P.M. Born Joan Carol Charters in Detroit, Michigan on January 29, 1934; Her father, Melvin Charters, was one of "The Anointed" of the Jehovah's Witnesses and faithful to the end. Joan married Thomas Frederick Bromley in Detroit, Michigan on July 1, 1950, also a Jehovah's Witness. Both of them followed the Jehovah's Witness religion with much energy, zeal, and faith and waivered not in their faith. Joan played the piano at the Jehovah's Witnesses meetings for many years. She was loved and respected by all Jehovah's Witnesses, especially the men. Considered Jehovah's Witness Royalty by most in the congregations. She was celebrated for her long suffering and social talents, both in the Kingdom Halls and on the streets of Vegas. Joan spent so much of her life promoting the Jehovah's Witness religion, that there might be talk of erecting a memorial in her honor. Look for more info on this matter in the future. Joan is survived by 3 of her 5 children, countless grandchildren, great- grand-children, and great- great grandchildren, also 1 of 5 sisters. None of them are Jehovah's Witnesses. In honor of the Jehovah's Witnesses and their faithful servant, Joan Bromley, please read Deuteronomy 18:20-22. R.I.P.