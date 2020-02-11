|
|
JOAN CATHERINE ANNILLO Joan Catherine Annillo, 87, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Joan was a Nevada resident since 1970 and was born in Jersey City, New Jersey February 25, 1932 to her parents Anthony and Marie Nepivoda. She was the eldest of 3 sisters, Claire Guadagno, Linda Vitale, Joyce Desiervo and brother, Roy Tanlang for which she was a very dedicated family member. Joan graduated from Emerson High School where her outgoing and fun-loving personality won her head of the Majorettes. There she met the love of her life and husband of 66 years Lt. Colonel Carmen Annillo Jr. and they wed for "Sentimental Reasons" on December 23, 1951. She became the mother of seven children who were all born in different states across the country due to her husband's lifelong military career. In addition to being an exceptionally dedicated mother, Joan began her career at First Western Savings in 1975. She started in Accounting as a Data Entry Clerk, and after many years of dedication and exemplary service she became Head Supervisor in Accounting. There she met her lifelong friends Linda, Sue and Debbie. Through the many years of life's trial and tribulations of happiness and heartache, they were there for support, love and wonderful friendship. They became known as the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" club to her family. That was her favorite song and the way she led a good natured, fun loving way of life. Joan enjoyed reading, historical documentaries, gardening, watching Downton Abbey and traveling across country with her husband. Her favorite pastime was sharing special moments with her family and playing Bingo for which, she received the nickname "Naughty Nana". Joan was a devout Catholic and was extremely patriotic being married to a USAF Veteran. That being said she was also a die-hard Patriots football fan, responding to every touchdown by singing "I'm a Yankee Doodle Dandy". Joan will be remembered most as the Queen Bee, as she was happiest most when "in charge". She gave lifelong lessons to her children with love and always ending with "Mama knows best". She was preceded in death by her husband Lt. Colonel Carmen Annillo Jr and daughters Lynn Ann Annillo and Joan Elizabeth Annillo. Joan is survived by Debbie and Bill Bennett, John and Lan Annillo, Carmen Annillo III and Jason White, Dawn Annillo and Lorraine Murphy, Joanie Rose Annillo and Michael Mclean. Also, grandchildren Jennifer and Stephanie Annillo. A mass will be held in her honor at St Francis De Sales Parish, 1111 Michael Way, Las Vegas Nevada 89108 at 10am, February 11, 2020. Followed by a Celebration of Life at Davis Funeral Home, 1401 South Rainbow, Las Vegas Nevada 89146. Joan will be laid to rest next to her husband in Arlington cemetery. In lieu of flowers please give to your or St. Jude's Hospital for Children. So, Mom the Sky is Blue, the Birds are singing, and the Sun is Shining for you always and forever more. Eternally grateful your loving children, family and friends.