JOAN MIDDLETON Betty Joan Middleton passed away peacefully September 5, 2019 at her home in Henderson. Joan was born November 13, 1937 to J. Stanley Clark and Carolyn Elliott Nicholson. She married Jerry Dean Middleton April 4, 1954. Their first child, William Mark Middleton, was born three days before her 17th birthday. Joan graduated from Glendale High School the following year. Together they also had daughters, Jacque Linn Lafleur and Cindy Kay Mitchell. Joan was preceded in death by her parents; and by Jerry, Bill and Jacque. Joan is survived by her daughter, Cindy (Bert) Mitchell; Karen Middleton; grandchildren, Kristen Middleton (George), Kimberly Patton (Mikey), Jordan Kate Mitchell and William Clark Mitchell (Jaimee); and Joan's sister, Billie Nicholson and nephew, Greg Migdall (Mia); Carlie and Nolan. Joan has four great-grandchildren, Ethan James Patton, Jake William Mitchell, Molly Mitchell and Ben James Mitchell. In 1966, the family moved to Las Vegas. In the early years, Joan's family life revolved around baseball. Jerry coached, Bill played and Joan was the scorekeeper and biggest fan. Her home was always filled with teammates and lots of good friends. Joan worked for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and after 30 years of service, she retired in 1997. She loved her job and all the people with whom she worked. After Jerry and Joan divorced, her happy place and refuge was her cabin at Panquitch Lake, Utah. She loved the peace and serenity she felt there. Joan enjoyed visiting by phone with friends and family, but you had better not call during a game (Diamondbacks, Saints and Green Bay). Joan was a strong woman with a quick wit, great laugh and disarming smile. Her family adored her. She was always so kind and generous to each and every one of us. She always took time to listen and share her stories. We will miss her sour cream enchiladas and her famous lemon meringue pie. A small family gathering will be scheduled at a later date.