JOAN O'CARROLL BOUCHER Joan O'Carroll Boucher passed away peacefully October 31, 2019, at the age of 92 with family by her side in Seattle, Washington. She was born March 3, 1927, in Liverpool, England to Gertrude and Eugene Lambert. Joan studied in Great Britain and received a BS in Nursing. She began her career as a Registered Nurse/Midwife, followed by years in hospital administration. Joan married Patrick William (Bill) O'Carroll on September 8, 1951. They immigrated to the United States from Ireland in 1952 and moved to Las Vegas in 1962 where Joan became part of the St. Anne's and Bishop Gorman H.S. communities. She volunteered and worked tirelessly to raise money for both schools. Joan had a deep faith in God and was a devoted Catholic. Joan loved Las Vegas and its close-knit community. In 1967, Joan was honored to be named "Best Dressed Woman in Las Vegas." Joan remarried William (Bill) Boucher on December 22, 2001, and they spent the latter part of their marriage in Seattle. Joan is survived by her children, Siobhan, Siofra (Allan), Patrick (Alison), and Sean (Janis); her siblings, May and Michael (Anne); and her grandchildren, Fiona, Daron (Michael), Devon, Siobhan, Caitlin, Kieran, Connor, and Mackenzie. Joan was preceded in death by her son, Kevin James; her first husband, Bill O'Carroll; and her second husband, Bill Boucher. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are made to Mirabella, the assisted living facility where Joan spent the last 18 months of her life. Checks can be made to "Mirabella Seattle", noting "Employee Appreciation Fund" and mailed to 116 Fairview Avenue N., Seattle, WA 98109. Joan's family will be forever grateful for the compassion, dignity, and love the Mirabella staff gave to Joan. Joan loved and was beloved by virtually everyone whose lives she touched. To her family and friends, Joan was invariably generous, kind, patient, gracious, and always sincerely loving. She had a wonderful life, and her memory will always be held tenderly in the hearts of many. The funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Fri., Nov 8, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89135.