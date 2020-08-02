1/1
JOAN SCANO MORRIS
1920 - 2020
JOAN SCANO MORRIS Joan Scano Morris, age 100, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2020. Josephine (Joan) Fina was born on May 22, 1920 in New York City, New York, to Italian parents, Joseph Fina and Elizabeth Melloni. She graduated from Washington Irving High School and Drake Business School. She worked as a secretary in the Empire State Building and was there when a plane hit the side of the building. Joan met her husband, John Scano, in New York City and they were married in Tijuana, Mexico, on June 2, 1946. They then moved to Long Beach, California, where they were blessed with three sons. While there she opened Jo Ann's dress shop. In 1957 the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where John worked as a public accountant and Joan worked as the secretary for the general manager of the Hacienda Hotel. Joan was known for her efficient secretarial skills and professional attention to details. Joan was admired by many and cherished by her family. She was known for her timeless beauty and fashion, sweet disposition and her delicious cooking. She loved her family above anything else. She never forgot a birthday and could never get enough kisses from her kids and grandkids. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, son, and grandson, each named John Scano, and by her great-grandson, Rod Bigelow. She is survived by her sons Alan (Suzanne), Steven (Starr), daughter-in-law Rebecca, seven grandchildren: Lisa, Alan, Angela, Nicholas, Kathryn, Luke, Matthew, and sixteen great-grand-children. Funeral services will be held at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St, Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow. We love you and miss you so much, Grandma Joan. You will be forever in our hearts.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
7024648300
