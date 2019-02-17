JOAN SMITH Joan Francis Smith "Joanne," age 86, passed away January 2, 2019. She was born Joan F. Warner July 23, 1932, in Terre Haute, IN, to Omer and Betty Warner. Joan graduated in 1950, valedictorian of her class, from Maroa High School, Maroa, IL. She met her first husband, Dale "Buke" Perring at a roller skating rink in Peoria, IL. It was love at first sight. They married and were blessed with four children, Bobby Perring (deceased) who directed plays in Los Angeles and New York; Elizabeth Perring, a successful business operator and a gifted artist, Las Vegas; Alice Perring, who was blessed with a great voice and many other talents; and Laura Flynn who works long and hard in the medical profession. Dale farmed for years on the Chesebrough Farm, Fairbury, IL. They then moved to Reno, where Joan worked at the Holiday Inn as a waitress. Joanne moved to Empire, and worked in the office for U.S. Gypsum. One day, Conrad Fraps, an engineer at U.S. Gypsum, walked into her office and said "I'm going to marry you" and he did. They were blessed with one child, Joseph, Meridian, ID. Joseph works for Boise Cascade, Boise, ID. Later, Joan operated two restaurants, The Pancake House and Mom's Café in McCall, ID for 12 years with third husband, William Smith. She was also a director of the Chamber of Commerce in McCall for three years. Joanne moved to Las Vegas, in 1992, where she resided until her passing. She is survived by a sister, Mardell Rios (Al), Pahrump; brother, David Warner (Carol, David Jr.) of Lake Havasu, AZ; daughters, Elizabeth and Alice, both of Las Vegas and Laura, Henderson; son, Joseph, Boise; grandson, Jeffrey Fraps (Kara) of Wright, AZ; grandsons, Jacob Trees of Washington D.C., Johnny and Jeffrey Flynn of Show Low, AZ and Skyler Perring of Las Vegas; friends, Ellie who she'll miss playing cards with; The Fellers Family of Forrest, IL and William Smith of Parowan, UT; and stepdaughters, Jan Armstong of Gardnerville and Kimberly Smith of Napa, CA. Joanne will be remembered for the love and devotion she felt and showed towards her children, they had a beautiful relationship. She was such a wonderful person, kind and thoughtful towards others. Joan was a beautiful woman and a great friend to many. Read More Listen to Obituary