Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
(702) 464-8420
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Palm South Jones Mortuary
1600 South Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV 89146
JOANN "KELLY" ENGLERT


1937 - 2020
JOANN "KELLY" ENGLERT Obituary
JOANN "KELLY" ENGLERT JoAnn "Kelly" Englert, 82, a long-time resident of Las Vegas, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2029, at home surrounded by family loved ones. She was born August 27, 1937, an only child, to Robert and Dolline Kelly in Redland, CA. She traveled extensively attending many schools and ultimately settled in Oregon, where she had three children. In 1976, JoAnn moved her family to Las Vegas where she has resided since. After moving to Las Vegas, she became a Realtor and retained that position for 8 years until taking a position at First American Title until she retired in 1988. In August 1988, she was married to Red Englert until his passing in 1996. JoAnn loved to golf, travel, entertain and especially spending time with her family. She is survived by her three children, Michael Shaheen. Michelle Bailey and Jill Shaheen, along with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. In lieu of flower, the family is requesting donations be made to the VA Foundation in her memory. Funeral services will be held at 12pm, Friday, March 6th at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 S. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV, followed by a celebration of her life.
