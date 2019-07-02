Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
Meadows Fellowship Church
7801 W. Alexander Rd
Las Vegas, NV
JoAnn K. (Stevens) Passer-Allison


1955 - 2019
JoAnn K. (Stevens) Passer-Allison Obituary
JoAnn K. Passer-Allison (Stevens) died on June 6, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was born on July 29, 1955 to the late Frederick and Elinore (Kent) Stevens. Jo-Ann is preceded in death by her husband Jerald T. Passer and her brother James (Joyce) Stevens. Surviving along with her husband Anthony Allison are her daughter Sara, Grandson JT and stepson Tyler Allison. She is also survived by a brother Jack (Lucy) of NV, sisters Jean (John) Ott of PA and Judy (Ed) Zehler of NY along with nieces, nephews, cousins and her beagle Katie-Kate. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the Meadows Fellowship Church, 7801 W. Alexander Rd. Las Vegas, NV. 89121. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Southern Nevada Beagle Rescue Foundation at 285 Irvin Ave, Las Vegas, NV. 89183 [email protected]
