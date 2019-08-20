|
|
Joann Runion went to be reunited with her loved ones in Heaven at the age of 80 on Tuesday August 13, 2019. She was born October 19, 1938 in Newport, KY. Joann worked most of her life as a Bingo Agent/Manager in Las Vegas.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband Jack Runion Jr., her parents Eleanor (Flaherty) and William Mullen along with her 3 brothers, 2 sisters and 3 grandchildren. She is survived by her 4 sons - Paul Metz, Tony Metz, Mark Metz & Kenny Metz and her 3 daughters - Terri Yoast, Jenifer Cameron & Robin Devault as well as her beloved 16 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren with another on the way and 1 great-great granddaughter. Joann is the youngest of 8 children and is survived by 2 sisters Jeanette Ruebusch & Mary Lou Arthur and many loved family members and friends.
Services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 1pm, at Palm Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, Viewing will be Thursday 8/22/19 4pm-7pm. 89131,