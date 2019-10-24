|
|
JOANNE LLOYD 1955 - 2019 JoAnne Lloyd passed away from stage 4 cancer at age 64 on October 5, 2019 in Broom-field, Colorado. JoAnne was born on August 8, 1955 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Clifford B and Thurza Martindale Lloyd, the youngest of 6 children. She grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1973. She attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City, Utah. JoAnne worked as a dental assistant in Fort Wayne, Indiana while staying with her sister Marilyn. JoAnne moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, with her parents in 1983. She began to work for the U S Bankruptcy Court in 1984. JoAnne worked hard and held several clerical positions in the court. She made several friends while working at the Bankruptcy Court. She enjoyed traveling and visited places in Mexico, Hawaii and places closer to home. JoAnne was also a loving caregiver for her mother, father, and sister during their illnesses. After being diagnosed with cancer herself in 2007, JoAnne retired and lived with her brother Clifford Phillip (Phil) Lloyd and his wife Sue. She spent much time helping with their health problems. In 2013, after the passing of her brother Phil, JoAnne came to live with her brother Alan and sister-in-law Sylvia in Colorado. JoAnne enjoyed her little nieces and nephews from Alan's family. JoAnne is survived by her brother Alan (Sylvia), 6 nephews and 2 nieces, and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Betty Lloyd, Stella Lloyd, and Marilyn Lloyd Adams, brother Clifford Phillip Lloyd and sister-in-law Carolyn Sue Johnson Lloyd. Funeral services for JoAnne were held in Broomfield, Colorado. She was buried in Idaho Falls.