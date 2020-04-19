|
JOANNE M RIDER 1950-2020 Joanne Marie Rider, 70, of Brookeville, MD and a longtime Las Vegas resident passed away at home of multiform glioblastoma. April 11, 2020 with her husband, Don, and daughter, Jennifer, at her side. Joanne Donahue was born February 16, 1950 in Kansas City, MO to the late Mary Jane Chattin and Richard Chapman. She is survived by her beloved husband, Donald G. Rider, of Brookeville, MD and adoring daughter, Jennifer J. Donahue, whom she shared in life with Michael P. Mullaley of Las Vegas, NV, step-daughters, Kristen Rider-Legge of Elkridge, MD, Jillian Rider Conlin of Wayne, PA, sisters, Kathleen Campbell Sackett (Steve) of Spokane, WA, and Vicky Campbell Jordan (Paul) of Arlington, VA, brothers, Dan Donahue of San Angelo, TX, Jonathan David "J.D." Campbell (Kerri) of Bloomington, IN, and Dr. Benjamin S. Dixon of Nacogdoches, TX, She has seven loving grandchildren, Aidan Emory, Samantha, Elizabeth, Cassidy, Lyla, Reese and Christopher and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Two brothers Joe Donahue and Emory Clay (Buddy) Campbell III preceded her in death. Joanne's family moved from Chicago, IL to Las Vegas in 1962 where she graduated from Valley High School in 1968 and attended UNLV. She was retired but most recently served as a Congressional Aide to Congresswomen Shelley Berkeley and Dina Titus. She began her career working in political offices of Sens. Harry Reid and Richard Bryan and was VP of Marketing at Bank of America, award-winning VP Account Services and Government Relations, Joyce & Associates, Director of Public Affairs, Nevada Home Builder's Association, was a President of the Public Relations Society of America, Las Vegas Chapter, named Distinguished Woman of Southern Nevada in 1992, and named among Powerful Young Women of Nevada in 1993. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to two GoFundMe campaigns: The Joanne Rider Tranquility & Pollinator Garden to maintain her meditative garden where neighborhood children and friends are welcome to walk, laugh, pray or the 2050 Focus to Defeat Glioblastoma, the mission of which is to support research for a cure and support for families and caregivers of glioblastoma patients. Services were private and were handled by Roy W. Barber Funeral home in Laytonsville, Md.