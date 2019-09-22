|
JOANNE V SULLIVAN GEPHART (1934-2019) JoAnne Veronica Sullivan Gephart of Caliente, passed away Sept. 12, 2019 in Las Vegas. She was born May 31, 1934 in Butte, MT, the fourth of five girls born to Dewey T. and Helen M. (Gleason) Sullivan. JoAnne was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Geraldine "Jerry" Owen; and an infant granddaughter, Korina Perry. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle "Shelly" Cook and Karlynn (Hal) Chatwin; son, Shawn (Venus) McAllister; five grandchildren; three great-grand-children; sisters, Shirley Mason, Patricia "Pat" Franks and Joyce Yach; and many nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Sat., Oct. 5, at the St. Laurence Cemetery, Pioche, NV. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 7114, 390 Dixon St, Caliente, NV 89008.