JODI VIGIL Jodi Kathleen Vigil, age 50, passed away suddenly February 11, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born in San Diego, February 28, 1968, to Thomas and Barbara. She graduated from El Cajon Valley High School in 1986 and shortly thereafter attended school at National School of Technology in North Miami Beach in Florida. She worked for the state of Florida for 17 years earning her 15-year service award including several commendations. Jodi moved to Las Vegas in April of 2018 and Gene and Jodi were married that July. Jodi always made sure her family was taking care of first, and that they were never without. All her free time went to family time. Jodi the hair of an angel and the most beautiful smile that could light up a room. Jodi was preceded in death by her father, Thomas. She will be lovingly remembered by her mother, Barbara; husband and best friend, Gene; daughter, Krystle; sons, Michael and Joseph; and grandchildren, David and Hailie. Jodi's service will be at 11 a.m. Sun., Feb., 24, at The D in the Detroit Grand Ballroom, 301 Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. "GOD's GARDEN must be BEAUTIFUL, HE only takes THE BEST."