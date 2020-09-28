1/
Joe Dwain Morrow
1946 - 2020
Joe Dwain Morrow was born on January 1, 1946 in Clinton, Oklahoma. He passed away September 16, 2020 in Boulder City, Nevada. He was predeceased by his father Dwain Morrow, mother Jean Morrow, sister Kay Morrow and brother Phil Morrow. Joe graduated from Rancho High School in Las Vegas and served two years in the Navy during Vietnam. He was an electrician by occupation and loved the outdoors. Joe enjoyed drinking beer, hunting, drinking beer, fishing, and drinking beer with his friends. He spent his retired years at his cabin in Eagle Valley, Nevada. He is survived by his brother Stan Morrow, two sons Jeff and Jon Morrow, their wives, 7 grand kids and his dog Chip. No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Sep. 28, 2020.
