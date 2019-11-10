|
JOE STOCKETT Joe Thomas Stockett, age 82, of Las Vegas, passed away Wednesday November 6, 2019. Joe was born May 17, 1937 in Franklin, TN. Joe is survived by his wife Claudia; sons Joe Jr, Kirk, and John; daughter Cari; Granddaughter Marie; and grandsons Seth and Michael. As a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel and Command Pilot of 30 years' service, Joe was deployed in his younger days to Japan to fly the F-100 Super Saber in the early 60's (His favorite plane, it looked cool), and then deployed to Vietnam for two tours flying the Mc Donald Douglas F-4 Phantom. Joe was the first pilot in the military to surpass 3000 hours in the F-4 (Also 1000 {There is a dispute, maybe a Navy guy} and 2000 definitely, nobody has done 3000 but Joe but they didn't make a patch for it) and logged over 200 hours of combat time while in Vietnam. He ate a bag lunch in the cockpit while refueling and reloading ordinance, while others were drinking Buds and playing volleyball at the Da Nang base after the mandatory minimum. Back home in the States, Joe was an Outstanding Graduate of the Nellis Fighter Weapons School in the late 60's he was then assigned to The United States Air Force Inspector General working with Charles Yeager. It was "Chuck's" last assignment in the USAF and hand chose Joe to fly him around the country for inspections in a T-39. Joe then was appointed squadron commander of one of the first F-15 Eagle squadrons in the country at Nellis AFB in the 1970's. He was invited to the Armed Forces Staff College in 1969-70 In Virginia. In the 80's, The Army War College in Carlisle PA. After that, Joe was assigned to Vice-Commander of the 405th Tactical Training Wing at Luke AFB Arizona, consisting of over six squadrons during the early eighties, at that time, the largest fighter wing in the world. Joe is the recipient of the "Legion of Merit" award, "The Distinguish Flying Cross", and "The Air Medal". Joe was the most modest of men and never bragged about his accomplishments. When Joe left the Air Force, he immediately joined the private sector as Project Manager of the Nevada Test and Training Range with Ford Aerospace in 1987 and retired officially 20 years later as Vice President of Lockheed Martin. They were not finished with Joe at Lockheed Martin, for the next several years, he was requested back as a contractor to advise on worldwide projects and contracts with the government. It all seems like a glorious career, but by far his life should be remembered as being the dedicated family man that he was. He has caused more life-changing influences with family and friends by putting others before himself. His advice and love to family will live on for years. In his last years, he was a leader in his church and a donator of his time to so many causes. There are so many stories that we do not have the room to mention here. He graced all of us in not only just words, but also most importantly, in his actions. He has earned his eternal rest. Now it is our turn to try and be worthy of his influence by following his example. To be decent people, to care for family and think of others first And also, Love your Country! Services will be 3-4 p.m. Thu., Nov. 14, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 1515 W Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89102. Family will lay him to rest at a later date, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, NV. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmmortuary.com for the Stockett family.