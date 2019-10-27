|
|
Dr. Joel Robert Levy
Dr Joel Levy, 79, passed away October 2, 2018 at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas following a brief illness. Joel was born March 11, 1940 in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Sarah and Ralph Levy. He is survived by his friend and companion, Gloria Lawrence and his brother Dr. Richard Levy and sister in law Fredda, his niece Deborah Pasternak and nephew Matthew Levy MD and their families. He graduated from New York University with a BA in June, 1961. He then graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a PhD in January, 1968. In March of 1971, he was licensed to practice Psychology in the state of Texas. Dr. Levy came to Las Vegas in 1975 to work at Southern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services where he held several different positions. He retired from there in 2000. After retirement, he worked part time at Palo Verde Child and Family Services doing Supervised Visitations from 2000 until 2003. Services were held on October 7, 2018 in Boynton Beach, Florida where his parents were interred. A celebration of life will be held in Las Vegas on a future date.
Services previously held.