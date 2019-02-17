JOEL SERLING Joel Martin Serling, 82, passed away Dec. 30, 2018. Joel lived in Las Vegas and Henderson with his twin brother Jim since 1994. Over the last fifteen years, he was a proud resident of Sun City Anthem in Henderson, and a member of Temple Ner Tamid over the past twenty years. Joel was a native of Seneca Falls, N.Y. In high school Joel enjoyed playing varsity football and was an accomplished musician, playing clarinet and saxophone in dance bands, concert and marching bands. By age 14, Joel had his own dance band with his brother Jim and played for more than thirty years, winning music competitions along the way. After high school, he received his undergraduate degrees from the University of Buffalo and Ohio Northern University. Later, Joel received his post-graduate degrees from Columbia University. Joel was a school psychologist with his longest tenure being at Whitesboro Central Schools in New York State. He was also a psychology instructor at various colleges. For the last 24 years, he was a psychology instructor at the College of Southern Nevada. He was a beloved instructor who never stopped teaching, even long after his official retirement. Above all, Joel was a proud and loving father, grandfather, and a consummate entertainer who will be dearly missed by his many friends and family. Joel is survived by his three daughters, Meredith Merrill, Rebecca Britt and Heather Serling; his brothers, Bert and Jim Serling; and his four grandchildren, Taylor Britt, Davis Britt, Skyler Merrill, and Gabriella Merrill. A graveside burial service was held January 4, 2019 in Auburn, N.Y. A celebration of Joel's life will be held later this spring in Las Vegas. Read More Listen to Obituary