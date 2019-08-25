Home

Joel Whiteley


1933 - 2019
Joel Whiteley Obituary
Joel Whiteley, 85, passed away on Friday, August 9, at his cabin home in Panguitch Lake, Utah. He was born on December 14, 1933 in Alvin, Texas to Reverend Alford and Ruth Whiteley. Joel enjoyed a distinguished career as a pilot in the United States Air Force. He later worked at the Las Vegas Convention Center where he loved the position of Fire and Safety Supervisor. He is survived by his four children, Mary (Ken), Kathy, Wes (Sara), Bob (Kristen) and his beloved wife, Vivian, her daughters, Shelley (Jason) and Ginger (Rob) and all of his cherished grandchildren. He was thought of as one of the kindest people you could ever meet. Joel lived his life enjoying nature and maintaining his health and fitness. In his later years he participated in the Senior Olympics 4 times, medaling in swimming, running and bicycling. Donations may be made to the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Services will be private.
