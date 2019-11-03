Home

JOHN A. ABLAHANI John A. Ablahani, 76, passed away Monday, September 30, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Born and raised in New Jersey, John joined the U.S. Army in 1960, and moved to Las Vegas in 1963 where he resided the rest of his life. He is survived by his sisters Elaine Tomasello and Kathleen Lipari; children Brittany (Steven) Saggiomo, John Paul, Ashley (Buck) Hurlbut, and Jillian; and three grandsons. John will be fondly remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He is laid to rest at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005.
