JOHN A. SMALL John Allen Small of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Nathan Adelson Hospice Center, following a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma. John was never alone during his fight, family and friends kept constant vigil at his side. John was born August 21, 1964 in Detroit, MI to Robert Ray and Margaret Anne (Kelley) Small. He is survived by both Robert (Yolanda Sanchez) and Margaret (George W. Bailey), as well as siblings: Robyn Small, Sherry Small, James Small (Vee McClure), Joseph Small, and Lindsay Small. Also surviving are nephews: Clark Phelps (Katie Lynam) and Dirk Phelps, nieces: Teddi Neckles, Skylar and Dayton Small, step-daughter: Sara (Nick) McGill, significant person in his life, Denise (Ottavi) Hart, as well as many friends and his poker posse that loved him like family. In his youth, John enjoyed being active, running, playing baseball and being a ski instructor. John had a creative side, was a wonderful writer, and performed in local theater while living in Knoxville, TN. In more recent years, John was an avid poker player, playing in the Nevada Poker League. One could say that John worked his entire life perfecting his poker-face. While quiet and contemplative, John never met a stranger, and was loved by all that knew him. He had a dry wit that snuck up on you and a smile that lit up his eyes. His passing has left an immeasurable void. Knowing John was a privilege and we will be better people because of our time spent with him. He was kind to all. His family would like to thank the many people that supported John with prayer, words of encouragement and in financial support to John's GOFUNDME account. You can never know how humbled and grateful John was for your love and support! There will be a service to celebrate John's life at a future date in Traverse City, MI. "Don't let your hearts be troubled. Trust in God, and trust in me. There are many rooms in my Father's house; I would not tell you this if it were not true. I am going there to prepare a place for you. After I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me so that you may be where I am." John 14:1-3