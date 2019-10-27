|
|
JOHN ADAMS, JR. John D. Adams Jr., 71, passed away Oct. 12, 2019. He was born in Seattle, Wash., the son of John D. Adams, Sr. and Lois Y. Adams. John lived most of his life in the Las Vegas valley and had a diverse career, including concert promotion in the 80's. He is widely known in the construction business, having worked for many years in the flooring industry, and most recently, for Paul Johnson Drywall and Paint. His greatest achievement was obtaining a helicopter pilot's license and flying commercially for several years. He enjoyed the love of many dogs, fishing, cheering on the Raiders, and spending time with friends and family. He is survived by three siblings: Linda Wilson, Jan Luckenbill, and Michael Adams, all of Montana. He married Carolyn Garlock in 1995 and was a loving stepfather to her children Sean Jones and Della Hareland, and a wonderful grandfather to Wesley, Emily, Indy and Cephei. No services are planned at this time. Donations to Nathan Adelson Hospice are suggested by the family.