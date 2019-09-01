|
JOHN BRENT On Tuesday, August 27, 2019, John Brent, vibrant of spirit and giving of heart, passed away at the age of 77. John was born on February 8, 1942 in Yugoslavia to Milo Bebic and Sabine Lusthaus. He enlisted in the U.S. Armed Forces following high school, serving three years overseas in Germany. Upon returning to college, John began to study business before leaving school to become a full-time insurance salesman. His passion were his pets. Over the course of his magnanimous life he rescued seven cats and two dogs. John never married; and his pets became, in effect, his children. He cared for every living creature, as he rescued pet after pet from certain death. His other passion was Israel. John had the foresight to understand the future of the Jewish people lay in Israel. He made it his responsibility to speak to his friends, colleagues, and peers about the importance of the IDF, but more importantly the children living in Israel, how they are our future, and they will populate Be'er Sheva and other arid, seemingly uninhabitable cities. Years later, he has proven his critics and himself to be correct. John was preceded in death by his father, Milo, and mother, Sabine. He leaves behind no surviving relatives or family members. Flowers or donations may be sent to Friends of Jerusalem College of Technology at 801 2nd Avenue, 21st Fl, New York, NY, 10017.