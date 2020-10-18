JOHN CONRAD CHAMBERS John Conrad Chambers left this world 10/09/20, leaving us with his legacy. John was born 12/15/53 in Los Angeles to Dr. David and Marnell Chambers. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and Johnny C. He leaves behind his wife, (Elizabeth) Ann; daughter, Megan Chambers (Alex); granddaughter Grace; sisters, Cathie Magnall (Geoff) and Connie Doheny (Dennis), and extended family, Barbara, Kathy, Jackson, Candy, Lauren, Brandon, Lindsey, and Christina and hundreds of friends. John began his legacy in the disability sports world at Widney High School, and was introduced to wheelchair basketball and track. After an internship at Casa Colina Rehab, he moved to Las Vegas in 1980 to establish programs for people with disabilities through the City of Las Vegas, Adaptive Recreation Department. He continued to be very involved with wheelchair basketball, playing and coaching on several National Championship teams. John had an amazing 3-point shot (for a Class I)! He was inducted into the National Wheelchair Basketball Association Hall of Fame in 2011. John was a trailblazer for disability sports, pushing the limits in wheelchair racing, wheelchair tennis, golf, and many recreational activities. He was a tireless advocate for disability rights, serving on the Governor's Council of Developmental Disabilities for the State of Nevada, board of Directors for the California Wheelchair Athletic Association, and the National Recreation and Park Association and National Therapeutic Recreation Society. John was passionate about his family and friends, sports, and the Grateful Dead! Because of COVID-19, the Celebration of John's Life will be on Zoom November 1 at 12pm MT and tie dye would be appropriate! Details can be found at: www.skybp.com/jcc
. In lieu of flowers or donations, John would like you to get out and vote.