JOHN DURAN John Duran 11/06/1944 to 6/16/2020 has passed away by natural causes. He was preceded in death by his mother (Amalia), father (Antonio) two brothers, three sisters, and his beloved daughter, CeCe. He is survived by his wife Loretta of almost 40 years, his children John (Tammy), Deanna, Rosana (Frank), Jose (Tera), 19 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and one sister. He loved his family and taught them what family values were all about. He loved unconditionally, and if you asked him everyone was his favorite. John was an avid sports fan. His favorites teams were the Rebels, Rams, and Dodgers. For more than 45 years John was a barber. As he grew his business, his customers became his dearest friends. often cutting three generations of a family. He was a kind and gentle man who cared deeply for everyone who came into his life. Papa impacted many people and he will be truly missed. For information on funeral services follow dignitymemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.