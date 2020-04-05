|
JOHN EMBRY III John Maney Embry III (June 9, 1956-March 26, 2020) passed away at his home with his family March 26, 2020. John was a loving husband, father, brother and grandfather, he will be truly missed. He is survived by his beloved daughters Seanna and Candace, his stepsons Jay and Rodger Gaskill, his wife Gail, his brothers Matthew and Darren (Laura) Embry of So. Calif and sister Michelle (Larry) Spinosa of Kalispell MT. John was born at Camp Pendleton Marine Corps Base while his father was in Korea. John was a mason, working all over Las Vegas "making walls and driveways". He also worked at the LV convention center as a carpenter setting up conventions & booths. In his free time, John was an avid banjo picker, reader and wordsmith. John graduated from Valley High in 1974 and went on to college in California. He was truly a dear man and will be missed by many. There are many memories of John but fondly John will be remembered for speaking his mind about his numerous passions, his love of animals and his intellect. John was raised in Las Vegas settled in Georgia but his heart, and a big heart it was, was always in Montana. John is preceded in death by his father, John Maney Embry Jr. and his mother, Norma Kay Weaver. He was a member of the Liberty Fellowship Church in Kalispell Mt. Per Johns request there will be no service. "Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land; for I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.