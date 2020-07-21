John Ernest Ward, loving husband and father, passed away on July 16, 2020 at the age of 77. John was born August 14, 1942 in Bemidji, MN to Ruby (Hagelberg) and Robert Ward. He attended Bemidji State College before being drafted into the Army in 1964. After Army discharged he moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1966. He worked at the Las Vegas Club as a pit boss for many years. On December 11, 1971 he married Brenda (Cooper) and always said that she was his best friend. He was a devoted father to their daughter Annie. He had a good heart and was a faithful Catholic. He is loved more than words and will be missed more than measure. John was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister Joan (Ward) Shriner. He is survived by his wife, his daughter and his niece Natasha Shriner. Services will be held July 21st. Please contact family for details as the number of guests is limited.



Services will be private.



