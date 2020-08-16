JOHN FLYNN Beloved brother, uncle and friend, John Anthony Flynn, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born August 16, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to Irish Catholic parents, William and Elizabeth Flynn, he was the ninth child in a family of ten. John graduated from Bishop Gorman High School and attended UNR. He completed his Bachelor of Science Pharmacy degree at Idaho State University. He worked as a pharmacist for many years in Reno and Las Vegas. John brought joy, enthusiasm, humor and love to his family. He enjoyed time with friends and family, playing the ukulele and traveling. He was an avid sports fan with a passion for Rebel basketball. John loved his family dearly and is survived by his siblings, William Flynn (Judy), Therese Pelligrini, Daniel Flynn (Cristina), Michael Flynn (Maria), Patricia Breen (Patrick), Betty Rodosh, Joseph Flynn (Larisa), Mary Flynn, Thomas Flynn (Heidi); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Michael Rodosh. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private and a tree will be planted in his honor at a later time.