1/1
JOHN FLYNN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JOHN FLYNN Beloved brother, uncle and friend, John Anthony Flynn, 61, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born August 16, 1958 in Toledo, Ohio to Irish Catholic parents, William and Elizabeth Flynn, he was the ninth child in a family of ten. John graduated from Bishop Gorman High School and attended UNR. He completed his Bachelor of Science Pharmacy degree at Idaho State University. He worked as a pharmacist for many years in Reno and Las Vegas. John brought joy, enthusiasm, humor and love to his family. He enjoyed time with friends and family, playing the ukulele and traveling. He was an avid sports fan with a passion for Rebel basketball. John loved his family dearly and is survived by his siblings, William Flynn (Judy), Therese Pelligrini, Daniel Flynn (Cristina), Michael Flynn (Maria), Patricia Breen (Patrick), Betty Rodosh, Joseph Flynn (Larisa), Mary Flynn, Thomas Flynn (Heidi); and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Michael Rodosh. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services are private and a tree will be planted in his honor at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved