JOHN HAROLD HENDRICK 1934-2020 John Harold Hendrick (aka "Hap"), 85, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, passed away on November 6, 2020. Born in Smackover, Arkansas, Harold grew up in Goldsmith and Odessa, Texas. After graduating from Odessa High School, he worked as a "roughneck" in the West Texas oil fields and started his college studies. Following a short stint in college, he joined the U.S. Army, serving as a military photographer and photo lab technician, including overseas duty in Tokyo, Japan. Upon being honorably discharged, he enrolled at West Texas State College (now West Texas A&M Univ.) in Canyon, Texas, where he would earn his BBA degree. More importantly, it was on campus where he met the love of his life, LaVerne, and less than 2 years later they got married in the campus chapel. Harold worked for 40 years in the drilling and mining equipment industries. During the early years of his career, he received numerous job promotions, which resulted in him, LaVerne and their two young sons moving around the United States every couple of years from Texas to Oklahoma to New Mexico to Texas to New Mexico to Minnesota to Indiana to Nevada to Texas and then back to Nevada, where the family decided to "settle down." In 1988, Harold and LaVerne created Falcon Equipment, which allowed Harold to sell and broker equipment on his own terms. Several years later, Harold started Hendrick Auction Services, and thereafter obtained his real estate license so he could also auction and sell real estate properties. Throughout those years, he spent many hours perfecting his "cowboy" style of auctioneering. The style was a natural extension of his lifelong Texas roots, which included how he always proudly wore a cowboy hat, cowboy boots, and often times a big belt buckle that was a prized memento from his bull-riding days in college. Harold's enormous concern for others was evident by the time and resources he generously donated to so many charitable causes, especially organizations benefitting veterans and children. Harold was a proud and active member of the Zelzah Shrine, and he was known as "Hap" in the Zelzah Shriners Clown Unit. Hap spent countless weekends decked out in his clown suit - entertaining parade crowds, driving around his mini clown car, and making balloon animals for kids. And there were more serious occasions, like the many times he volunteered with fellow Shriners to drive a van filled with Southern Nevada children to the Shriners Hospital in Los Angeles, California so the children could receive free medical care. He also loved getting his head shaved each year for the St. Baldrick's Foundation to benefit children with cancer. A man of faith, Harold grew up a Baptist, and recently enjoyed attending the University Methodist Church. Harold was preceded in death by his parents John F. and Florence Hendrick, and his brother Travis Hendrick. He is survived by LaVerne Hendrick, his loving wife of 61 years; his two sons and their wives, Greg and Jody Hendrick, and Kirk and Andrea Hendrick; four grandchildren, ShaNez (Hendrick) and husband Sam Mulliner, Tony Hendrick, Chase Hendrick and Kyla Hendrick; and two great grandchildren, Thomas Mulliner and Colton Mulliner. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Betty Hendrick, as well as many nephews and nieces and their children. Harold died of natural causes, fighting hard like he had done his whole life. He will be loved and missed forever. A memorial service will be held in the future at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to the "Zelzah Transportation Fund to L.A. Shriners Hospital", 2313 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89104, or to St. Baldrick's Foundation, and encourages you to spread a little "HAP"piness.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store