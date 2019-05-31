John Herbert Horn II 72, passed away in Lake Charles, LA on May 5, 2019. He was born in Vallejo CA, to John Herbert and Helen Shaia Horn.



John was Vietnam Veteran, earning the Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Aircraft Crewman Badge, the Vietnam Campaign Medal. John spent many years in the hotel industry as the Director of Hospitality in Las Vegas and Laughlin NV. His love for what he did took him to Louisana. He was the Director of Hospitality at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, LA for the last 12 years.



He is remembered in love by his daughters Sara Anderson, Amy Horn, Katie Horn (Dustin). 9 grandchildren Molly, Davis, Evan, Parker, Julius, Karlee, Mia, Angie, and Jr. His brother Val (Linda) Akins. Lifelong friends and the mother to his children Linda (Jim) Hayes and his life partner Angie Miller. And endless amounts of family and friends whos hearts he touched along the way. He was preceded by the of his parents.



Funeral Services will be at the Sothern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive Boulder City, NV 89005 on Thursday June 6, 2019 at 12:40pm.