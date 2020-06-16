JOHN J. EVERSOLE
1941 - 2020
JOHN J EVERSOLE John J. Eversole, 79, of Las Vegas passed away peacefully on June 9 2020. Born in Hyden KY. Jan. 20 1941 and has lived in Las Vegas since 1959. John was a wonderful human being, the best husband, father and grandfather, survived by his loving wife Lillian, children John Jr, Nikolaj and Andrea Eversole, grandchildren Kevin and Beau. He lived life to the fullest, now flying free with the angels and will be greatly missed by all those who loved and knew him. RIP. Private Arrangements/No Viewing.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
