LtCol JOHN JACOBS JR U.S. Air Force, Retired John "Jake" Jacobs, born December 28, 1946 in Pittsburgh, PA, passed away May 20, 2019, from complications from Lewy Bodies Dementia. He earned a Bachelor of Art from Bowling Green State University, Ohio, and was in the ROTC program. In 1968 he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. While in the Air Force he received his master's degree in Business Management. During his 22 years in the military he flew over 3500 hours in various aircraft. He attained the rank of Lt Col and retired from active duty in 1990. Following his retirement he worked over 20 years with various contractors in Las Vegas affiliated with DOE. Next to his family, Jake loved golf and was a member of the Winterwood Men's Golf Association in Boulder City. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Jake fought a valiant battle with Lewy Bodies Dementia, a debilitating disease of the mind and body. The family is grateful to the staff at TLC Senior Care home as well as Nathan Adelson Hospice for their compassionate care to Jake. Jake was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Jacobs; one sister, Mary Raybould (Vernon.) Jake is survived by his devoted wife, of over 50 years, Eileen (Smith) Jacobs; daughter, Karen Jacobs; son, John D (Rekkita) Jacobs; and numerous family members. Services will be 4-7 p.m. Mon., June 10, at Palm Cheyenne Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129. Mass will be at noon Tue., June 11, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Jake's memory to Nathan Adelson Hospice or Cleveland Clinic, Lou Ruvo for Brain Health, Las Vegas.