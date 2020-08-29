JOHN JAMES "JIM" FITZGERALD III John James "Jim" Fitzgerald, III took his final bow on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born to John James Fitzgerald, Jr. and Charlotte Mae Fitzgerald in Marshalltown, IA on August 24, 1934, Jim grew up in Mason City, IA. He treasured music, and, after graduating high school in 1952, played trombone on the road with the Clyde McCoy Band. He later earned a B.A. in music education, worked as a music teacher and band director, and married his first wife, Ruth Gamble, with whom he had three daughters: Jody, Kathy, and Jean. Unable to shake his passion for performing live music, Jim accepted a two-week gig in Las Vegas. That gig turned into a 50-year career during which he played back up at the Sands for the likes of Streisand and Sinatra before going to work for Michael Gaughan as part of what was to become the longest running lounge act in Vegas history (eventually taking it on the road for jazz festivals in the states and abroad) and leading the Gold Coast Big Band Orchestra. Jim made Vegas his home in 1960 when he and his family moved there from Denver, CO. Though Jim and Ruth divorced after 11 years of marriage, Jim met his second wife, a fellow entertainer, Yong Ok Sed (Kitty), through music. They had a son, John James Fitzgerald, IV, and Jim adopted Kitty's son and daughter, Sonny and Jenny, as his own. The entertainers divorced a few years later, but, "keeping it Vegas," Jim met Penny Badgett, his third and final wifealong with her daughter Barbara (Barbie)while performing in the lounge at the Royal Inn Casino where Penny served cocktails. Jim and Penny, married for 44 years, had a son, Michael Patrick, and later adopted Tovyn Clark. Jim's generosity and showmanship were his defining attributes. Those who knew him would tell you that Jim had the biggest heart and was the biggest showman, happiest when he was on stageand the world was his stage. Throughout his life, Jim's home (and wallet) was open to those in need. He liked to tinker and fix things, but children held a special place in his heart: between gigs, Jim worked as a State Juvenile Parole/Probation Officer, served as a counselor at Child Haven, coached Pop Warner-youth football, taught Sunday school, and spent his free time badgering his children about proper grammar and enunciationthough his rants typically fell on deaf ears. Jim was welcomed into heaven by his parents and sister, Rosemarie. He is survived by his wife, Penny; nine children and their spouses: Jody, Kathy (Jeff), Jean, Sonny, Jenny (Joe), John (Tiffany), Barbara (Brian), Michael (Jenifer), and Tovyn; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. And we must not forget his canine companions, Billy and Lady. A viewing will be held from 5:00 - 6:00 pm on Saturday, August 29, 2020, for anyone who would like to pay their respects. Private services will be held at Palm Mortuary on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 for the family. A Celebration of Life will follow once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, and it is safe to do so.